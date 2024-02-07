Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gotten a front-row seat to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship over the last couple of months. With the pair dominating headlines anytime the Chiefs are on TV, for some, it is getting tiresome, but not for Mahomes. In fact, he is a lover of Swift's music.

Mahomes said via the wrap.com on Tuesday, as he begins preparation for the Super Bowl, that "Anti Hero" and "Love Story" are two of his favorite songs.

However, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel wasn't a fan of the quarterback's comments about Swift's music, considering her relationship with Kelce.

Kimmel said somewhat jokingly on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live:

"What has become of us? What happened? It has to be a little weird when your teammate is obsessed with your girlfriend’s music, right?” [02:50]

While Kelce's relationship with Swift has been making headlines ever since it was rumored, during Super Bowl week it appears to be getting more and more attention.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming to take down 49ers juggernaut

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, by their lofty standards, had a "down" season, finishing 11-6 as it was the worst regular season of Patrick Mahomes' career.

With receivers consistently dropping passes, it didn't seem to be the Chiefs' year. But when you have No. 15 and a Hall of Fame tight end, you are always in the game.

As such, the Chiefs made the playoffs and beat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Now, one team stands in their way of getting Super Bowl glory - the San Francisco 49ers.

Many have the 49ers as favorites given the wealth of weapons that Kyle Shanahan has on both sides of the ball, but with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback on the planet.

Just how the game will go is anyone's guess, but we imagine that there will be quite a few cutaways to Swift, who will no doubt be watching Kelce do his thing in the NFL's penultimate game.