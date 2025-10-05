"JJ McCarthy would've overthrown it": NFL fans react as RB Cam Akers makes 32-yard TD pass to Josh Oliver vs Browns

The Minnesota Vikings elevated running back Cam Akers to the active roster for Sunday's clash against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the 26-year-old made an immediate impact.Akers combined with tight end Josh Oliver for a 32-yard TD pass in the first quarter to make it 7-7. It was the first career pass of the Vikings running back's NFL career.Fans reacted to Akers' TD pass to Oliver with less than three minutes to go in the first quarter.&quot;JJ would've overthrown it.&quot;calebwilliamsfan23 @FIREPOLESnowLINKJJ would've overthrown it&quot;Vikings found their QB of the future.&quot;TB EGO @TomBradyEgoLINKVikings found their QB of the future&quot;I wish Cam Akers wasn’t plagued with injuries his whole career, he could have been special.&quot;Tictacmagic @tictacmagic_LINKI wish Cam Akers wasn’t plagued with injuries his whole career, he could have been special.&quot;Cam Akers really said ‘QB1 today’ 😂That touchdown was straight outta Madden on rookie mode. Football gods are cooking.&quot;Naseem @BeyondCapitalNLINKCam Akers really said ‘QB1 today’ 😂That touchdown was straight outta Madden on rookie mode. football gods are cooking&quot;Akers with the trick-play touchdown—pure London magic! 🏈&quot;Ch.Muhammad Kamran @ChKamran92804LINKAkers with the trick-play touchdown—pure London magic! 🏈Akers was signed by the New Orleans Saints in June this year but was released ahead of the season in August. The Vikings signed him to the practice squad last month.Vikings' quarterback room suffered another injury scare during Browns clash in LondonWhile Akers caught the eye with his TD pass, the Vikings had Carson Wentz at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy missing his third consecutive game of the season due to an ankle injury.The Vikings' quarterback situation got worse on Sunday after Wentz exited the game before halftime with a shoulder injury. He headed to the blue tent to get his shoulder examined and was reported questionable to return to the game.Minnesota called on rookie quarterback Max Brosmer for the final drive of the first half. After getting his X-rays of his left shoulder, the veteran quarterback returned to the game in the third quarter.