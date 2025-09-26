JJ Watt calls out C.J. Stroud and Texans over offensive struggles amid QB's career slump in Year 3

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has had an underwhelming start to his third year in the NFL. In three games this season, Stroud has recorded 599 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, with Houston yet to win a game. Amid Houston's early-season struggles, former Texans defensive end JJ Watt appeared on &quot;The Pat McAfee&quot; show and called out the team's poor offensive performances. &quot;Obviously, the first two weeks, I mean, you got the Rams, and you got the Bucs. And they go down, and they're very tight, very close games against first in their division teams,&quot; Watt said. &quot;So, those are very tough losses. They're losses that you can look at and be like, 'Yeah, those are two very good teams, and we play right down to the wire.'&quot;When I got out of the booth this week, when I was done calling the Steelers-Pats, and I checked my phone, and I see that the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like, 'Oh, okay, this is not, this is not what is normally happening.&quot;Watt also discussed how the Texans' offense hasn't shown any improvement in the first few weeks of the season.&quot;After the first two weeks, they're like, 'All right, we're gonna figure it out and get on track.' And clearly didn't get on track this week,&quot; Watt said. &quot;The offense is struggling, haven't gotten it going, so there has to be some form of improvement shown there.&quot;&quot;Sounds like the play action game isn't quite there, and it just hasn't developed this offensive scheme that they wanted to develop this offseason when they brought in (Nick) Caley; hasn't quite hit the ground running the way that everybody expected it to, from everything we've heard all offseason.&quot;C.J. Stroud has led the Texans to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the team. However, the former first-round pick will need to work on his game if Houston is to make the postseason for the third year in a row. The Texans took Watt with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent 10 years with them, where he won the Defensive Player of the Year award thrice.C.J. Stroud and Texans will square off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of 2025 NFL seasonHouston Texans QB C.J. Stroud - Source: GettyC.J. Stroud and the Texans will face the Tennessee Titans (0-3) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Titans, like the Texans, are yet to win a game this season.