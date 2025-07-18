  • home icon
  • NFL
  • T.J. Watt
  • JJ Watt drops hilarious take as TJ Watt signs $123,000,000 deal to become highest-paid non-QB in NFL

JJ Watt drops hilarious take as TJ Watt signs $123,000,000 deal to become highest-paid non-QB in NFL

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 18, 2025 13:18 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
JJ Watt drops hilarious take as TJ Watt signs $123,000,000 deal to become highest-paid non-QB in NFL - Source: Imagn

JJ Watt had a hilarious reaction after his brother TJ Watt signed a massive extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

JJ Watt was a dominant pass rusher and likely a future Hall of Famer. Yet, he was never one of the highest-paid players. However, TJ signed a deal that would make him the highest-paid non QB in the NFL and JJ had a funny reaction to the news.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…," JJ Watt wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

JJ Watt earned $129.7 million in his entire career, while TJ Watt is set to earn $123 million in his three-year extension with the Steelers. The younger brother will almost make as much as JJ did in his entire career in three years.

TJ Watt is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, as he recorded 11.5 sacks last season after having 19 the year prior. In his 8-year NFL career, he has 108 sacks.

Ad

TJ Watt reacts to extension with Steelers

TJ Watt agreed to a massive three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the extension was agreed to, Watt took to social media to share a simple reaction to the news of him celebrating.

Ad

The deal comes after the Steelers' general manager Omar Khan said back in March that he wanted to make Watt a Steeler for life.

"I'm hopeful T.J. will finish his career here," Khan said at league meetings in March, via ESPN.

With TJ Watt signed, his focus turns to helping Pittsburgh win. Watt is a dominant pass rusher, and although he says he's better from the left, he says he's open to playing anywhere on the field to make an impact.

Ad
"I prefer the left, but at this point in my career, I want to be an impact player," he said in January. "I don't want to be schemed out of games. I want to be able to deliver the football in good field positions or take the football away, and it wasn't a good enough year for myself when it comes to that."

The Steelers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the New York Jets.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications