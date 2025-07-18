JJ Watt drops hilarious take as TJ Watt signs $123,000,000 deal to become highest-paid non-QB in NFL

JJ Watt had a hilarious reaction after his brother TJ Watt signed a massive extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.JJ Watt was a dominant pass rusher and likely a future Hall of Famer. Yet, he was never one of the highest-paid players. However, TJ signed a deal that would make him the highest-paid non QB in the NFL and JJ had a funny reaction to the news.&quot;I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…,&quot; JJ Watt wrote.JJ Watt earned $129.7 million in his entire career, while TJ Watt is set to earn $123 million in his three-year extension with the Steelers. The younger brother will almost make as much as JJ did in his entire career in three years.TJ Watt is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, as he recorded 11.5 sacks last season after having 19 the year prior. In his 8-year NFL career, he has 108 sacks.TJ Watt reacts to extension with SteelersTJ Watt agreed to a massive three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.After the extension was agreed to, Watt took to social media to share a simple reaction to the news of him celebrating. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe deal comes after the Steelers' general manager Omar Khan said back in March that he wanted to make Watt a Steeler for life.&quot;I'm hopeful T.J. will finish his career here,&quot; Khan said at league meetings in March, via ESPN.With TJ Watt signed, his focus turns to helping Pittsburgh win. Watt is a dominant pass rusher, and although he says he's better from the left, he says he's open to playing anywhere on the field to make an impact.&quot;I prefer the left, but at this point in my career, I want to be an impact player,&quot; he said in January. &quot;I don't want to be schemed out of games. I want to be able to deliver the football in good field positions or take the football away, and it wasn't a good enough year for myself when it comes to that.&quot;The Steelers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the New York Jets.