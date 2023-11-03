JJ Watt had five-word reaction to brother TJ Watt recording a sack without helmet vs Titans

TJ Watt had brother JJ Watt in attendance as the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Tennesee Titans. And with the big brother watching, the Steelers pass rusher pulled off one of the most memorable plays of the game.

Even when an opposing offensive player ripped his helmet off, and conceded a penalty, he kept going and sacked Will Levis either way. It was an amazing play and JJ Watt had the best reaction to that.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Texans and Cardinals legend wrote,

"We don’t need no helmet!!!!!!"

He tagged his own brother in the post too.

TJ Watt following in the footsteps of JJ Watt

JJ Watt was inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor this past week by the team where he initially made his name. It was where he won three defensive player of the year awards.

His dominance as a pass rusher can be understood in terms of the amount of sacks he got. JJ Watt had 87.5 sacks in 100 games. He ended up with 114.5 in 151 games.

TJ Watt is following in those footsteps as well. After his phenomenal sack, he now has 87 sacks in 95 games. Therefore, with one more sack, he will have more than his older brother at an even faster rate. The only way this does not happen is if for the next five games, TJ Watt does not have a single sack.

That looks unlikely as the Pittsburgh Steelers defender already has 8.5 sacks in 7 games this season prior to playing today. Last year was hampered for him and he only had 5.5 sacks. But in the season prior, he had 22.5 sacks in 2021, where he was the league leader. Ignoring his rookie year, he never had a season with below 13 sacks before then either.

For years, JJ Watt has never had the pleasure of watching his brother play. He was busy representing other teams. Now that he is retired, he has the time to see TJ Watt play and possibly become even better than him. With Alex Highsmith as his tandem partner, they have the Steelers defense sorter.

Unfortunately for them, though, Kenny Pickett is not helming the Matt Canada offense as well as when they had Ben Roethlisberger. That seems to be the downfall for them, which is a tragedy given they have arguably the best pass rusher in the game playing for them.