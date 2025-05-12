JJ Watt goes scorched earth on Bengals for lowballing Trey Hendrickson amid contract saga

Trey Hendrickson shared a worrying update regarding any potential contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. The defensive end told ESPN on Monday that his camp and the Bengals have not talked since the draft, while blaming Cincinnati for "no longer communicating."

When former NFL DE JJ Watt caught wind of Henrickson's comments, he slammed the Bengals in a tweet, suggesting his view of the situation.

"I assume it went something like this: Last offseason: “We can’t/don’t want to do a deal now, but we’ll make you right next offseason and get it done early.” Player has great season…This offseason: Lowball offer and/or crickets. Pay a fair price early or pay top dollar later. Teams want to treat it like a business, but don’t like it when players do the same…" Watt tweeted.

Hendrickson initially signed for the Bengals in 2021, when he inked a four-year deal worth $60 million. However, two years ago, Cincinnati gave the defensive end a one-year extension on that contract.

Hendrickson is set to enter the final year of his deal with the Bengals in the 2025 season. He is expected to make $15.8 million in base salary next season.

On Monday, the Bengals star spoke about not receiving any information regarding an extension in Cincinnati.

"No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft," Hendrickson said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

The Bengals might have to tread carefully with some of their key players in the coming years, including Hendrickson, especially after offering wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins blockbuster extensions this offseason.

Trey Hendrickson has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his past four years with the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson - Source: Imagn

Trey Hendrickson has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the Bengals. He previously played four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him with the No. 103 pick in 2017.

Hendrickson was part of the Bengals team that made it to the Super Bowl in 2022. However, the team lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.

In the 2024 season, Trey Hendrickson had 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles across 17 games, but Cincinnati didn't make it to the playoffs.

