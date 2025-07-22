JJ Watt makes feelings known as brother TJ Watt surpasses his career earnings after new $123,000,000 contract

JJ Watt is thrilled that his brother TJ Watt signed a massive contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.Watt signed a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers, with $108 million fully guaranteed at signing. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.After Watt's massive extension, JJ went on The Pat McAfee Show and was excited about his TJ's deal.“I’m happy for him. He’s excited, extremely excited. It’s a very rare thing in today’s NFL (to play with one team), so it’s really special,&quot; JJ Watt said. &quot;He’s earned it. He deserves it, and couldn’t be more proud of him.”When asked about his training, JJ Watt says his brother is in great shape and is eager to report to training camp and have a ton of success this season.“He is in a great spot,&quot; Watt said. “I know he feels extremely good. He has been training his butt off. He’s really excited about camp. He’s looking forward to being back with the boys. It’s going to be great.”TJ Watt is coming off an 11.5 sack season where he added six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 61 tackles. Watt is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL and will be a focal point of the Steelers' defense for years to come.JJ Watt had a funny reaction to TJ Watt's extensionAlthough JJ Watt was ecstatic that his brother signed a massive extension, he did have a funny joke about it.JJ made $129.7 million in his 12-year career, while his brother will earn $123 million in three years. After the extension got done, JJ took to X to share his funny reaction.&quot;I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…,&quot; Watt wrote on X.JJ Watt was widely considered to be one of the top pass rushers of his generation, but he didn't come close to the money that his younger brother has made. JJ earned $129.7 million, while TJ will have made over $200 million when this contract is over.JJ Watt finished his career with 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions in 151 games.