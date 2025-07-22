  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. Watt
  • JJ Watt makes feelings known as brother TJ Watt surpasses his career earnings after new $123,000,000 contract

JJ Watt makes feelings known as brother TJ Watt surpasses his career earnings after new $123,000,000 contract

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 22, 2025 12:43 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
JJ Watt makes feelings known as brother TJ Watt surpasses his career earnings after new $123,000,000 contract - Source: Imagn

JJ Watt is thrilled that his brother TJ Watt signed a massive contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

Watt signed a three-year, $123 million extension with the Steelers, with $108 million fully guaranteed at signing. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

After Watt's massive extension, JJ went on The Pat McAfee Show and was excited about his TJ's deal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I’m happy for him. He’s excited, extremely excited. It’s a very rare thing in today’s NFL (to play with one team), so it’s really special," JJ Watt said. "He’s earned it. He deserves it, and couldn’t be more proud of him.”

When asked about his training, JJ Watt says his brother is in great shape and is eager to report to training camp and have a ton of success this season.

Ad
“He is in a great spot," Watt said. “I know he feels extremely good. He has been training his butt off. He’s really excited about camp. He’s looking forward to being back with the boys. It’s going to be great.”

TJ Watt is coming off an 11.5 sack season where he added six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 61 tackles. Watt is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL and will be a focal point of the Steelers' defense for years to come.

Ad

JJ Watt had a funny reaction to TJ Watt's extension

Although JJ Watt was ecstatic that his brother signed a massive extension, he did have a funny joke about it.

JJ made $129.7 million in his 12-year career, while his brother will earn $123 million in three years. After the extension got done, JJ took to X to share his funny reaction.

Ad
"I swear, if this guy even lets me begin to reach for my wallet at dinner…," Watt wrote on X.

JJ Watt was widely considered to be one of the top pass rushers of his generation, but he didn't come close to the money that his younger brother has made. JJ earned $129.7 million, while TJ will have made over $200 million when this contract is over.

JJ Watt finished his career with 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions in 151 games.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications