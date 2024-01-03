JJ Watt offers guidance to Travis Kelce on managing overexposure in NFL with recent Taylor Swift buzz

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been going on for months. Now, with the Kansas City Chiefs' form dipping, JJ Watt has offered some advice to the pair as they try and navigate the pitfalls of living in the public eye.

When the relationship started, it was all good, and the buzz it created gave Kelce and the Chiefs a little boost as his stats when Swift was in attendance at games were far better than when she wasn't.

But now, Travis Kelce hasn't surpassed 50 receiving yards in his last three games, which of course, has seen some fans now making the connection that the relationship with Swift is affecting Kelce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But never fear, JJ Watt is here.

JJ Watt offers advice for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

With Kelce and Swift's relationship now becoming the center of attention as the Chiefs regular season is coming to an end, Pat McAfee stated that both of their "sides" are worried about the couple's overexposure.

For JJ Watt, who was a guest on the Pat McAfee show, there's no right way to deal with it.

Watt said:

“There's no handbook for it. Nobody hands you a book and says, 'Hey, you're going to be rich and famous. Here's what you do.' I go out there, and I do all this stuff. And then all of a sudden, NFL season comes around, and there's 16 commercials with you on them. And people are like, I'm so sick of this guy. So I'm starting to figure out, man, world hates me like they don't like me.

Expand Tweet

"But yes, overexposure and putting yourself out there can certainly make yourself vulnerable. But in reality, nobody cares, man... And just, it all comes down to being natural, being authentic, being natural, being authentic, being real, being who you are. And sometimes it's very hard to do. People love a success story, but then there comes a point where they love to see a crash.”

Travis Kelce and Chiefs have had up and down season

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

It's no secret that this season hasn't been the best for the Chiefs or Travis Kelce as their form lines have resembled a roller coaster. With the Chiefs having already punched their playoff ticket with a 10-6 record, the final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers could see a host of starters sit...including Kelce.

Travis Kelce's season has been a down year by any stretch as he has only had two 100-yard games; whereas last year, he had six.

Also, as it stands, he has 984 yards on the season, and if he doesn't suit up for the Chiefs Week 18 game, it will be the first time since 2015 that he hasn't surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

With everything going on outside of football, it has been a trying season for Kelce as he juggles being in the spotlight more than he ever has. But as Watt stated, there's no handbook, and Kelce and Swift will just have to navigate this the best they can.