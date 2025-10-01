  • home icon
  JJ Watt opens up about challenges for Dillon Gabriel taking over Browns despite 5'11" height

JJ Watt opens up about challenges for Dillon Gabriel taking over Browns despite 5’11" height

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 01, 2025 21:31 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
JJ Watt opens up about challenges for Dillon Gabriel taking over Browns despite 5’11" height (Credit: IMAGN)

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel prepares for his first start with the team after Kevin Stefanski decided to bench veteran Joe Flacco in favor of the former Oregon star. Flacco had another subpar performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, dropping to 1-3 ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As soon as the reports came to light, many had something to say about it. NFL icon JJ Watt joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday to discuss various topics. He touched on Gabriel's expectations with the Browns and how he could overcome being a short quarterback.

"My thoughts are, I hope he's great," Watt said. "I would love for the Cleveland Browns jersey, that one with all the quarterback names on the back, to get tired. It would be fun to have a guy just end it.
"As far as his stature, there have been short quarterbacks who have been successful before. I don't think that's crazy in today's world, with the rules and how we protect them. But there's no question that it does present its challenges and batting down passes is a real thing. That's not like a myth. It is easier to bat down a pass that comes out at a lower trajectory. It's just a fact."
Dillon Gabriel has had two experiences in the NFL this season, first in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he went 3 of 3 for 19 yards and a touchdown. On Sunday, he attempted only one pass but missed it.

Dillon Gabriel reacts after being named Browns' starting QB

The Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Vikings in London, England, on Sunday for the third international game of the season. The AFC North franchise will clash with the NFC North team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, trying to win the second game of the season.

Dillon Gabriel spoke with reporters about this decision, making it clear he is ready for the challenge.

"I smile because it's a moment you prep for and are extremely excited for. But also have to realize that it's extreme focus. And that's what I continue to harp on. But if you wait for the perfect time, then you're going to wait a lifetime. For me, I've always been ready."

The third-round pick showed glimpses of his talent during the preseason and gave a spark to the Browns' offense the few times he took the field.

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
