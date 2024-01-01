JJ Watt points big concern for Eagles after NFL ref Brad Allen’s huge error during Cowboys vs Lions game

The Philadelphia Eagles fell victim to one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 NFL season. The reigning NFC champions lost 35-31 to the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals and lost control of the NFC East division title race to the Dallas Cowboys.

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can win the division with a win in Week 18 over the Washington Commanders. However, the win over the Detroit Lions that enabled them to control their destiny following the Eagles' loss came in controversial circumstances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the game between the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday, Detroit scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to one point with 34 seconds left. However, head coach Dan Campbell attempted a two-point conversion instead of a PAT kick.

Expand Tweet

The Lions had a trick play up their sleeve. They lined up offensive tackle Taylor Decker as an eligible receiver, and quarterback Jared Goff found his wide open in the endzone for the touchdown. However, the offensive lineman was flagged for illegal touching.

Per referee Brad Allen's officiating crew, the Lions had told them that lineman Dan Skipper was lining up as an eligible receiver, not Decker. However, all evidence pointed to the contrary. Detroit had no choice but to accept the penalty and try the two-point conversion from the seven-yard line, which they couldn't convert. They lost 20-19 but should have had a 21-20 lead with 34 seconds left.

JJ Watt points to the massive implication of Brad Allen's mistake

QB Jalen Hurts

After the Eagles' shocking loss that saw them drop to second in the NFC East standings, retired NFL superstar JJ Watt posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Last night’s referee situation has even larger implications now with that Eagles loss. Wow. Completely changed the NFC playoff landscape."

Expand Tweet

If the Cowboys win in Week 18, they'll be the second seed in the NFC playoffs, while the Eagles will start as the fifth seed. Dallas will host the seventh seed at home during Wildcard weekend. If they win, they'll host another game in the divisional round.

Jalen Hurts and the team will face the NFC South champions on the road during Wildcard Weekend and will have to face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara if the Lions or Cowboys do not lose their home playoff game.

Due to referee Brad Allen's gaffe and the Eagles' loss, the Cowboys can play at home until the NFC Championship Game and will only have to travel if the 49ers also make it.

The Cowboys are 7-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. Playing at AT&T Stadium is a massive advantage for the team. As JJ Watt pointed out, one call swayed the entire NFC playoff picture.