T.J. and J.J. Watt are one of the most famous brother duos in NFL history.

Both Watt brothers are amongst the best defensive ends in NFL history, and both have won Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL.

As J.J. made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show today, he recounted an experience that he had in Italy where he thought T.J. may have died.

The Watt brothers were having dinner and T.J. decided to order a pesto dish, and he had a reaction because he has a severe tree nut allergy.

"We were in Rome one time, my brothers and I, we did a little European vacation, just the three of us. And we're idiots. We went to lunch, and TJ knows he has a severe tree nut allergy. And I do too but none of us were aware of the fact that pesto is made purely of tree nuts. So he ordered a massive pesto pasta dish, and literally stopped breathing at the table."

"And we had to get him to the Italian hospital. It was one of the scariest experiences of my entire life because they wouldn't let me go back with him either. So they took him back there when he wasn't breathing. And for about 45 minutes to an hour, Derek and I had no idea if he was going to make it."

Luckily for the Watts and football fans around the world, T.J. was okay and it wasn't anything too serious as a result.

Are J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt the greatest brother duo in NFL history?

J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt during Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans

T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt may be the greatest duo in NFL history. J.J., who retired this past off-season, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award, was named to five Pro Bowls and earned seven All-Pro selections. He's led the league in sacks twice and has had two seasons where he's recorded 20+ sacks.

T.J., who's in his seventh season in the NFL, has won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 as he tied the all-time single-season sack record with 22.5. He's been named to five Pro Bowls and has four All-Pro selections thus far.

The brothers have a combined 200.5 sacks, 937 tackles, 52 forced fumbles, 27 fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and eight combined touchdowns.

Some of the other great brother duos in NFL history include Tiki & Ronde Barber, Nick & Joey Bosa, Jason & Travis Kelce, Peyton & Eli Manning.

