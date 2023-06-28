JJ Watt recently retired from his iconic NFL career during the 2023 NFL offseason. He is one of only three players in NFL history, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald, to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

While he's a legend on the football field, his personality is becoming just as memorable as his dominant performances.

The future Hall of Famer recently appeared on an episode of the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. Watt told a story that could have increased his legendary status even higher than it already is. In this situation, it had to do with when he delivered his commencement speech at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Here's what the former Wisconsin Badgers superstar had to say:

“I was talking to the university, and I really wanted to do something special and cool. I was really trying to find a way to make mine memorable. I was talking to the university and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’

"Spotted Cow is the best beer in Wisconsin. It’s incredible. I wanted to put a Spotted Cow under every single seat in the stadium. I’ll pay for it all. I’ll pay for the labor to put it under the seats, but at the end of my commencement speech, I’m gonna say, ‘Now, to congratulate you, reach under your seat and have a cold one on me.'"

However, as Watt disclosed, the idea fell flat:

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we can’t do that, legally.’ So then I tried, ‘What if I tape under there a gift certificate for one beer down at The Terrace?' And they were just like, ‘We just can’t associate alcohol with our graduation.’ It ruined my idea, but I thought that would’ve been such a bad-a** idea.”

While it's a shame that Wisconsin had to shut down Watt's epic plan, it's understandable that they did so for legal reasons. It likely had to do with the fact that not everyone in attendance finding a beer or a gift certificate under their seat would have been of legal age to consume alcohol. Regardless, if it's the thought that counts, Watt absolutely crushed it with this idea.

JJ Watt's career with the Wisconsin Badgers

Before becoming one of the best pass rushers in NFL history with the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, JJ Watt was a dominant force in college football as well. He spent two years with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he totaled 11.5 sacks and 106 total tackles, including 36.5 tackles for a loss. He also chipped in with five pass deflections and an interception.

Watt's efforts resulted in him being one of the highest-rated prospects ahead of the 2011 NFL draft. He was eventually selected by the Texans with the 11th overall pick in the first round. Considering he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the franchise, it's fair to say they made an excellent choice.

