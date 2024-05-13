JJ Watt can proudly benefit from having two dedicatees on Mother's Day. One is his mother Connie, while the other is his wife, former soccer star Kealia, with whom he shares a son.

The duality was on display on Sunday, when the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end made two posts on X, the first dedicated to Kealia, while Connie was the first reply. He captioned it:

"Hardest job in the world and I’m fortunate to benefit from two of the greatest of all time. Happy Mother’s Day!"

A recap of JJ Watt's recent social media activity

The past few days have been very busy for JJ Watt when it comes to social media activity.

First off, he made a response to Austin Rivers, NBA point guard and son of veteran coach Doc Rivers saying that anyone “take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL, (but not) take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA”:

"You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it…

Before Mother's Day came, though, he had some sadness to experience. On Saturday, English soccer club Burnley, in which he bought a partial stake ahead of the current season, were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

He tweeted:

"No need to hide disappointment or frustration, it should hurt. Boys made a valiant run of it the last few months, just wasn’t enough in the end."

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year also did a brief throwback clip with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo for CBS (which employs them as analysts), where they discussed a sequence in a 2014 game between the Cowboys and Texans.

The game footage shows him beating left tackle Tyron Smith and almost getting the sack. However, Romo is surprisingly able to shake himself loose and heave a 43-yard touchdown to Terrance Williams at the end zone.

JJ Watt commented:

“I was literally at this current moment trying to kill Tony Romo.”

The Cowboys would win that game in overtime via a field goal by Dan Bailey.

