JJ Watt is one of the best defensive players ever. In 12 NFL seasons, he won three Defensive Player of the Year honors and became a First Team All-Pro member five times. He led the league in sacks twice and in forced fumbles once.

His defensive prowess continued after retirement, when he joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst.

Recently, the defensive end from Wisconsin stated his support for the relationship of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several football fans have expressed their dissent against Swift’s excessive exposure during Kansas City Chiefs games. Some spectators cannot stand it whenever the 12-time Grammy Award winner is seen cheering for her boyfriend, who has been exceptional during the 2023 NFL playoffs.

That’s why JJ Watt had this to say during a recent interview with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi:

“I think it's great, I can't understand why people are so upset about it. I mean they show celebrities at games all the time, don't act like we don't show male celebrities at games all the time. I don't really understand why it has caused such an uproar, I get it, I mean she's literally there supporting her significant other and that's what you should do as a significant other.”

While Swift started watching Chiefs games in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium, it was only in November that Kelce admitted dating Swift in a Wall Street Journal feature.

As JJ Watt mentioned, more individuals, especially Taylor Swift fans who knew little to nothing about football, are suddenly interested in the sport. As a result, the league keeps establishing new viewership records during the postseason.

Likewise, Apex Marketing Group estimated Swift’s brand value to the NFL to be $331 million.

Will Taylor Swift join JJ Watt and Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII?

CBS will cover this year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, JJ Watt will be in Las Vegas for pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will play in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. They’ve won two and lost one to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Taylor Swift must fly back to the United States after the fourth day of the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour. Luckily, Japan is 13 hours ahead of Las Vegas, giving her enough time to make it to Allegiant Stadium for the big game.