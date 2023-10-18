JJ Watt suggests NFL might impose 'big' fines for on-field player altercations after increased fights seen in week 6

Former Houston Texan star JJ Watt thinks that some big fines could be coming for the players involved in several fights pre-game in Week 6. The Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers were involved in pre-game fights.

In something that has started to become a regular occurrence over the last few weeks, Watt thinks that serious repercussions could come from the fights.

The NFL likes to have a squeaky-clean image, and these fights don't look good. We normally see them in training camp as players are trying to grab a roster spot, but now we are seeing them happen minutes before games.

JJ Watt thinks big fines could be coming

The NFL can't suspend the players for the altercations that happened during Week 6, but what's the next best thing? Hitting their pockets.

Watt, who was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, thinks that the NFL will try to squash the fights by dishing out significant fines to make sure that it stops happening.

“Fighting has been upticking, there's no doubt about it," Watt said. "I also think fighting has been upticking in stands. It's been insane. But on the field, I have a feeling that this is something that the NFL typically likes to nip in the bud very, very quickly. So there's probably going to be a whole bunch of big fines laid out so that they don't see it again.”

Is JJ Watt on his way to the Hall of Fame?

For many, this is a simple and easy question to answer - yes. Watt, who played in the NFL for over a decade, was the most feared defender in the league during in his prime.

He is a 5x First Team All-Pro and 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, he finished second in MVP voting in the 2014 season as he totaled 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 51 quarterback hits.

In total, Watt's 114.5 sacks from 151 games make for sensational reading, as from 2012 to 2015, he was the best defensive player in the league.

Such was his talent, JJ Watt was nearly unstoppable at getting to the quarterback. Double teams only slowed him down, but they didn't stop him as he was the true definition of a game-wrecker.

Injuries eventually caught up with him from 2019 to 2021, but in his last season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, he managed 12.5 sacks from his 16 games before retiring.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer? It seems JJ Watt is a near certainty.