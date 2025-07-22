  • home icon
  • NFL
  • JJ Watt takes cheeky jab at Philip Rivers as QB signs one day contract to retire with Chargers

JJ Watt takes cheeky jab at Philip Rivers as QB signs one day contract to retire with Chargers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 22, 2025 19:55 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at San Diego Chargers - Source: Imagn
JJ Watt takes cheeky jab at Philip Rivers as QB signs one day contract to retire with Chargers (Credit: IMAGN)

Five years after playing his final NFL game, Philip Rivers will make a return to the league to put an official end to his career. The veteran quarterback will return to the LA Chargers on a one-day contract to retire with the team where he played 16 of his 17 professional seasons.

Ad

Rivers, 43, will retire with the team, which will also retire his iconic No. 17 jersey in the 2025 season. The Chargers shared the news on X on Monday, writing a three-word message to let people know about their plans.

"philip rivers forever."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

J.J. Watt, who faced Rivers multiple times during their Hall of Fame careers, was among those who reacted to the news. The Houston Texans icon took a "jab" at Rivers by praising how fast he used to read blitzes when they clashed against one another.

"Wish it took you as long to read a blitz as it did to announce your retirement," Watt tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Philip Rivers and Watt spent the vast majority of their careers and left a huge mark on one franchise. Despite playing on different teams after their primes, they will always be remembered for all the good things they did for the Chargers and Texans.

During his 16-year tenure with the Chargers, Rivers racked up 4,908 completions on 7,591 pass attempts for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns against 198 interceptions in 228 games with the franchise.

Chargers President sends heartfelt message to Philip Rivers on retirement ceremony

Having Philip Rivers retire as a member of the LA Chargers was in the works for several years, according to President of Football Operations John Spanos. Talking with Chargers.com, Spanos revealed he had discussed this possibility with Rivers for a long time.

Ad
"He and I have had discussions over the last several years, ever since his first year when he wasn't playing," Spanos said. "We had a really good conversation and there was a lot of gratitude expressed back and forth, from me personally and on the team's behalf for everything he's meant to us and all our fans as well as from him for what the Chargers mean to him.
Ad
"He made it known back then he wanted to retire a Charger, and I obviously expressed that we would love that to happen as soon as he was ready," Spanos added.

After setting many records and giving fans remarkable performances, Philip Rivers will have his wish of retiring as a Bolt granted.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications