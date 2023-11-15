JJ Watt teases Aaron Rodgers with ayahuasca jabs amid Jets QB's return timeline goals

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting a mid-December return, three months after tearing his Achilles tendon.

Since Rodgers suffered the injury during the Jets' Week 1 season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills, he said that he would do everything he could to return to the team this season. Fast forward to mid-November, his progress in rehab is ahead of time, and there is some growing optimism that he could actually return to the Jets soon.

In the past, Rodgers had said that he took ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug he uses in the off-season to relax.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt joined the Pat McAfee Show and the two joked about the drug helping Rodgers in his recovery. McAfee asked Watt if he thought about taking the drug.

McAfee asked:

"You and your brother talking about ayahuasca? Yeah, that would be a hilarious conversation."

Watt then jokingly said if Rodgers came back three months after tearing his Achilles, that he would try the drug out:

"If he comes back and plays in three months after tearing his Achilles. We're gonna be talking a whole lot about it for sure. I'm gonna be playing for four more seasons, I am going to call Aaron real quick."

Expand Tweet

Head coach Robert Saleh said he would let Aaron Rodgers play this season if he is cleared

Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh during New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

Whether Aaron Rodgers' ayahuasca use has helped with his rehab or not, he is on pace to make one of if not the quickest recoveries from a torn Achilles in recorded history.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that if Aaron feels like playing this season, he will be able to do so. Saleh said:

"Aaron's a big boy, a grown man, and no one's going to know Aaron's body like Aaron knows his body. And if he feels after all the doctors clear him -- I'm sure there's a million of them, I have no idea -- but if Aaron says he wants to play, he's going to play."

Expand Tweet

If Rodgers makes his return to the Jets, it would be incredible. There's a big risk in returning fast from the injury as Rodgers would be more prone to re-injuring his Achilles or his other Achilles.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will return to the New York Jets this season? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit JJ Watt, Pat McAfee, the Pat McAfee Show, Robert Saleh, and H/T Sportskeeda.