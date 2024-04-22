JJ Watt throws shade at Nottingham Forest’s viral complaint

JJ Watt has retired from the NFL, and one of the things he's now invested his time into is the Premier League. More specifically, the former EDGE has become a co-owner of Burnley, the Premier League team currently fighting relegation with five weeks to go in the 2023-24 season.

After Nottingham Forest lost to Everton in a crucial relegation fight game for both teams, Forest's Twitter profile released a tweet complaining about some VAR decisions, a previous warning to the PGMOL about the referee being a Luton fan (another team who's fighting for relegation) and that the result wasn't accepted.

Watt, with his own reasons to pay attention to the Everton-Forest game, didn't waste the chance to poke fun at Forest's tweet, stating that he would have the same level of pettiness if he was in charge of Burnley's Twitter account:

Would JJ Watt dominate the same way in today's NFL?

In more recent years, the league has shifted some of its rules to protect quarterbacks even more, which has made the job of defensive players even harder. Even though a pass rusher's job is to get to the quarterback, the NFL now places a different set of rules on how to hit - imagine thinking about this in real time.

JJ Watt was a dominant force in the league back in the day. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times during his first five seasons, and he was literally unstoppable back then - in 2014, the second time he won the award, there was a real discussion about whether he deserved to be named MVP instead of Aaron Rodgers.

The brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt is the only one who can compare to Aaron Donald in their productions in the last decade.

It's sad to see that the Houston Texans are now a powerhouse after JJ Watt retired. He was supposed to have a better record to show for his career, but the NFL is a team sport.