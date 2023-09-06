The 2023 NFL season is only two days away from beginning with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions, but one particular announcement by US President Joe Biden has enraged fans.

On Tuesday, the administration of Biden, who is campaigning for reelection next year, revealed this ad that will air during the game:

It will air in the following cities:

Phoenix, AZ

Atlanta, GA

Detroit, MI

Las Vegas, NV

Raleigh, NC

Philadelphia, PA

Milwaukee, WI

NFL fans antipathetic towards Joe Biden's Chiefs-Lions reelectionist ad

The NFL community, however, has revolted towards Biden's plan, taking to X to express their anger at having to see him air out his promises during a potentially exciting game:

Joe Biden's history with football and the NFL

President Biden welcomes the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House

Before he was a politician and the most influential national leader in the world, Joe Biden was a football player, playing wide receiver and halfback at the university of Delaware and once scoring 10 touchdowns in a season, per records retrieved by the Daily Pennsylvanian. He writes in his memoir Promises to Keep:

"In almost every huddle I was the leader. I was the leading scorer on our soccer team, undefeated and undefeated, my senior year, and I did not lack confidence on the field.

"As much as I lacked confidence in my ability to communicate verbally, I always had confidence in my athletic ability. Sports were as natural to me as talking wasn't. And sports turned out to be my ticket to acceptance - and more. I wasn't easily intimidated in a game, so even when I stuttered, I was always the guy who said, 'Give me the ball.'"

As he grew up, Biden became a fan of his home state's Philadelphia Eagles, largely influenced by his wife Jill. The two and their children were in attendance when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. He said after the game:

"Watching these guys, they never, never, never, never gave up... My guys are for real. They're not the underdogs next year."

They would return to the Big Game five seasons later against the Kansas City Chiefs, but lost. Biden would eventually welcome the winners to the White House in June, as pictured above.