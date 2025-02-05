Joe Burrow burglary: New York arrest links back to Bengals star's stolen items

An arrest on Tuesday in New York’s Diamond District could be linked to the burglary of Joe Burrow's home. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's home was robbed while he was playing an NFL game.

According to NBC Sports, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy and Juan Villar were arrested under a felony indictment for conspiracy to receive stolen property, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigators are now looking into whether the two were part of a business that targeted homes across the country, including Burrow's.

“Nezhinskiy and Villar regularly served as ‘fences’ for burglary crews based out of South America who traveled around the United States committing burglaries, typically targeting wealthier neighborhoods or jewelry vendors, and stealing luxury accessories,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. “Nezhinskiy and Villar’s operation provided an essential market for the stolen goods."

“The defendants created an illicit market and fueled demand for burglaries by South American Theft Groups and other crews around the country by purchasing stolen watches, jewelry and other luxury items, and then re-selling them in their New York City store,” U.S. attorney John J. Durham added.

The suspects were caught after searches were conducted in the New York and New Jersey area which yielded large quantities of stolen property, including sports memorabilia, watches, handbags, jewelry and artwork among others.

Joe Burrow says privacy was violated in burglary

Joe Burrow said his privacy was violated after model Olivia Ponton called him in the burglary into his home. Ponton was reportedly called an employee of Burrow in the report.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share," Burrow said, via ESPN.

Burrow also says it was hard for him to get back into the mind of a football player after his house was broken into.

"It's definitely been difficult this week, but for the most part, I'm pretty good at it, considering during the season, you don't really have a personal life," Burrow said.

"It's kind of all football. Obviously, things come up that you don't expect, and when those come up you try to do your best to handle them quickly and be able to move on from it and focus on ball."

Burrow and the Bengals ended up missing the playoffs. The quarterback went 460-for-652 for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

