Joe Burrow calls out NFL rules, campaigns for major change after Zay Flowers’ 15-yard penalty vs Chiefs

The NFL is trying to outlaw taunting, but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't want them to. During the AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Zay Flowers set his team up in prime position to cut into the 10-point deficit with a 54-yard catch.

However, after he was tackled, he was flagged for taunting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, taking away 15 of the 54 yards. Burrow took exception to the call, despite it being correct, and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Let the guys taunt."

Flowers and Sneed were front and center in the game's next massive play. Quarterback Lamar Jackson found the rookie wide receiver with a pass, and he tried to dive into the endzone. However, when he extended the ball, Sneed punched it loose out of Flowers' grasp, and the ball trickled into the endzone where the Chiefs defense recovered it.

The penalty and the fumble from the rookie wide receiver not only took time off the clock but also did not yield any points for the Ravens, who continued to trail by 10