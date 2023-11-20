A week ago, Joe Burrow was in the league and Joe Flacco was not. Now, after last week's injuries to starting quarterbacks in the AFC North division, the situation has flipped.

Deshaun Watson, the starter for the Cleveland Browns, needed to undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery. That is why the franchise chose to get another quarterback, who could provide some experienced cover. They chose former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

His former team, with whom he won the ring, was instrumental in ruling another quarterback out for the season. When the Balitmore Ravens played against the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow suffered a ligament damage on his throwing right wrist.

However, before the Bengals could pick him up, the Browns swooped in and acquired Joe Flacco. Maybe, Cincinnati can look at someone like Nick Foles, another Super Bowl MVP who is currently on the sidelines.

Fans also had a field day trolling the Bengals and their quarterback.

NFL fans deem Joe Flacco the champion of Joes in the AFC North with Joe Burrow out for the season

Fans were quick to rub in the fact that it is Joe Flacco, and not Joe Burrow, who is more likely to start a game as a quarterback for AFC North teams this year. For the Bengals, who began this season with genuine Super Bowl aspirations, it is a hard fact to read. However, that did not stop people from holding back on social media. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to post their feelings. Here are some of the best responses.

Are the Browns among the favorites to win the Super Bowl?

How often have we counted the Cleveland Browns among the Super Bowl favorites? One cannot remember a time this century. And certainly with their starter down for the season, the were not supposed to be in this conversation. But they have an elite defense that is leading the league with just 243.3 yards allowed per game.

All they need is a competent quarterback. That is how Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. And that is how the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 tonight with backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. If they can each replicate their performances through the season and into the postseason, they can be part of something special.

For Joe Burrow and the Bengals, it looks unlikely though that they can try for the championship this year. They need their quarterback healthy and firing the coming season so that they can try again. But who knows? Perhaps they can surprise us one more time.