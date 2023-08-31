Joe Burrow’s calf strain injury caused Cincinnati Bengals fans to hold their breath. After all, any damage to a franchise quarterback will cause the loyal fanbase to err on the side of caution and shock. While the injury looked terrible on video, the team assured them he would be ready for the regular season.

The lack of updates regarding the Pro Bowl quarterback made Bengals fanatics worry that he incurred more than a calf strain. He did tear his ACL during his rookie season, limiting him to ten games. But Burrow himself dispelled all doubts about his situation by referencing an Ohio sports hero.

Joe Burrow wears LeBron James’ Cavaliers jersey to announce his return

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former LSU standout made a “grand entrance” online to say he’s ready to return to action. He shared via Instagram a picture of him wearing a LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with the caption “He’s back.”

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Joe Burrow channels LeBron James in announcing his return from a calf strain injury. (Image credit: Joe Burrow on Instagram)

James is a highly-revered sports figure in Ohio after leading the Cavaliers to an NBA title during the 2015-16 season. Before fulfilling his promise to the Buckeye State, James played for the Miami Heat and won two championships. The Akron native also built the “I Promise” school for underprivileged kids.

Joe Burrow initially took the photo of him wearing the jersey in 2014 when James returned to the Cavaliers after four seasons with the Heat. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player announced his transfer to the Heat during the infamous “The Decision” special.

For Burrow, it’s a comical way to announce his return and ease the tension of worried Bengals fans. With him behind center again, the team can aspire for another promising season while competing against the NFL’s best.

Like James, Burrow also has some links to Ohio. He played high school football for Athens in The Plains, Ohio, and won the state’s 2014 Mr. Football award. He also played for Ohio State for three seasons before transferring to Louisiana State University.

Joe Burrow’s injury history is concerning

His return to the football field is good news for Cincinnati Bengals supporters. However, the accumulation of injuries might hinder Joe Burrow from having a lengthy career. In his maiden NFL season, he tore the ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus on his left knee.

He also dislocated a finger in 2021 and suffered a knee strain during the 2022 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow also had an MCL Sprain Grade 2 during Super Bowl LVI versus the Los Angeles Rams. Aside from his leg calf strain, Burrow also underwent appendectomy last offseason.

Burrow’s injury history prompted the Bengals to invest in their offensive line. They brought in Orlando Brown Jr. to line up alongside Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, La’El Collins, and Jonah Williams.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 1352 votes