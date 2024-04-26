Joe Burrow demands NFL schedule change in response to Roger Goodell’s grand plans for the future

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on the Pat McAfee Show, hinted that the league might look to add another game in the regular season in near future.

Currently, all NFL teams play 17 regular-season games every year. The possibility of playing one more game is not the most popular idea among players.

After listening to Goodell's comments, Joe Burrow tweeted his views on potentially playing an additional regular-season game:

"18 games? 2 bye weeks"

In the past, many NFL players have said that they need one more bye week because playing on Thursday Night Football makes recovery tough.

Several star players sustained injuries last year, so if the league adds another game, the likelihood of injuries will also rise. Burrow's comment about the second bye week makes sense, so the NFL could listen to players before increasing the number of regular season games again.

To keep star players like Burrow happy, commissioner Goodell should have a conversation with the players association before making any decision regarding the increase in the number of games in a season.

Joe Burrow played only 10 NFL games last year

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

As mentioned earlier, Joe Burrow is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. Unfortunately, he's also one of the NFL's most injury-prone quarterbacks. Last year, he only played 10 games, as he dealt with calf issues at the start of the season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

The Bengals ended last season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs. It was a huge letdown for the franchise that made the Super Bowl two years ago and is arguably the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Burrow and other great players around the league will look to stay healthy next season, as the NFL is best when the best players are competing on the field.

