"Joe Burrow is not an elite quarterback": Giants' Super Bowl champ unleashes scorching review about Bengals QB

Despite missing the playoffs this season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted yet another elite campaign, leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Though his numbers are easily considered elite, some would argue against Burrow's title of an "elite quarterback." On Friday, former New York Giants defensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Chris Canty was one to argue against Burrow's "elite" title.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(Joe Burrow) is not an elite quarterback," Canty said on Friday's episode of First Take. "And we've got to get out of this thing where we want to anoint everyone an 'elite quarterback.' We can't give the runner-up to the runner-up to the runner-up elite status. There ain't but three spots on the metal stand."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Canty went on to offer what he feels qualifies a quarterback as elite.

"When it comes to being able to acknowledge the level of player that you are, we got a couple of ways we measure that in the league. It's Super Bowl rings, it's MVPs and it's All-Pros. Joe Burrow ain't got none of those."

Canty says Joe Burrow's 'claim to fame' is victory over Patrick Mahomes

During the segment, Chris Canty argued that Burrow's only significant achievement is his playoff victory over Patrick Mahomes in the 2021-22 season. Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.

"Joe Burrow's claim to fame is once upon a time, four years ago, (he) beat Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game on his way to losing the Super Bowl. I'm sorry, that doesn't give you elite status."

Burrow and the Bengals suffered a 23-20 loss in the Super Bowl LVI at the hands of Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams.

Canty's soliloquy left his co-hosts, Cam Newton and Stephen A. Smith, speechless. The Bengals quarterback completed 70.6% of his passes for 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks. He led the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, carrying one of the worst defensive units in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.