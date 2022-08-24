"You feel like a zoo animal" - Joe Burrow not a fan of the fame and fandom that comes with being a star NFL QB

Joe Burrow entered the NFL amid much fanfare when he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU star was seen by many as one of the best quarterback prospects to emerge from the college circuit in years.

Being a Heisman winner, Burrow knew the expectations riding on his shoulder as a potential franchise quarterback. Two years in and he has so far exceeded expectations. Guiding his side to a Super Bowl appearance in just year two is a feat not many quarterbacks have emulated in the past.

Now viewed by NFL fans as a bonafide superstar, the quarterback's fame has touched new heights. While some love the limelight, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Bengals quarterback revealed it isn't something he always appreciates:

"You feel like a zoo animal sometimes when people are just looking at you and taking pictures; it’s all very weird."

The Bengals star isn't complaining about the perks that come with being an NFL superstar. But the constant scrutiny from the media has been viewed as a hindrance by many players past and present. The quarterback went on to note that while he doesn't mind signing autographs and taking selfies, it's certainly something he won't get used to anytime soon:

"The only time I ever really feel normal is when I’m in there with the guys in the locker room, or I’m talking to my friends from high school or my college friends... I meet (new) people, and they’re freaking out or something. But I’m just me. And everyone I grew up with is super weirded out by it, too."

Joe Burrow has a penguin named after him at Cincinatti Zoo

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Now this might come as a surprise, but Joe Burrow has a namesake at the Cincinnati Zoo. Before the Bengals' Super Bowl appearance, the zoo named a newly hatched chick 'Cup O' Joe Burrow' in honor of the quarterback.

Cincinnati Zoo @CincinnatiZoo Meet “Cup O’ Joe Burrow” Cincinnati Zoo’s newest penguin chick named after Cincinnati @Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow! Most of our little blue penguins are named something related to food, so we added “Cup O’ Joe” to the chick’s official name! Meet “Cup O’ Joe Burrow” Cincinnati Zoo’s newest penguin chick named after Cincinnati @Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow! Most of our little blue penguins are named something related to food, so we added “Cup O’ Joe” to the chick’s official name! 🐧🏈 https://t.co/FRLzJ4YrFn

Cincinnati Zoo Senior bird Team Keeper Aimee Owen discussed the similarities between the two:

"The chick and the quarterback have more in common than just their obvious good looks. This chick has been a great leader since Day 1... He's always communicating his game plan to the entire team, and the plan is always eating and sleeping."

To differentiate between each member of the 30 strong penguin colony, the zoo uses different colors to identify each animal. So when Cup O' Joe Burrow is old enough to join the rest of the colony, it'll be marked with the Bengals' signature orange and black ID bands.

