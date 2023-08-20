The rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes appears to be hitting fever pitch with Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs fans.

With preseason games underway, somewhat surprisingly, Mahomes suited up and got some snaps against the Arizona Cardinals. He showed that he is already in midseason form by trying the spectacular with a jumping throw on the run as he was going out of bounds.

It was an incompletion, but fans were still left in awe at Mahomes' efforts. But not all fans.

With the Bengals and Chiefs thought to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the AFC pecking order, naturally, fans are going to compare Burrow and Mahomes.

As Mahomes' throw was going viral, one fan said that someone had already done it better: Burrow.

"Can't be new if someone already did it better."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the throw that was an incompletion, but yet still made social media.

So, while the Mahomes pass was being celebrated, many pointed out that the pass was incomplete and there shouldn't be a reason to "celebrate" his efforts. Each to their own, perhaps.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow on AFC Championship collision course

AFC championship game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

In the last two seasons, the Chiefs and Bengals have faced off against each other in the postseason.

In 2021, it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals who won the conference championship 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. And then last season (2022), Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got their revenge, winning the conference championship 23-20.

So, this season, both seem to be on a path to meet again. Of course, it is the NFL, and so many things can happen throughout the season, but seeing as many fans have the Chiefs and Bengals as the two best teams in the NFL, not just the AFC, there is a feeling it's almost inevitable.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the postseason, could the 2023 season see Mahomes and Burrow meet again? The two outings have both been at Arrowhead Stadium, so maybe things might change in 2023 and it will be the Bengals with home-field advantage.

With both players still in their primes, this is the new "Tom Brady/Peyton Manning" rivalry, and most can't wait for the next installment.

