Joe Burrow gets 100% real on Bengals' Super Bowl chances after $276,000,000 worth contracts to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is excited that Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both agreed to massive extensions.

Ad

Chase agreed to a four-year, $161 million deal, which includes a $112 million guarantee, which makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. Higgins, meanwhile, agreed to a four-year, $115 million deal that is guaranteed for the first two years.

After the contracts got done, which saw the Bengals paying their top two receivers $276,000,000, Burrow was thrilled it got done.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're two of the best players at what they do," Burrow said, via the team website. "When you can re-sign guys like that and keep them around for an extended period of time, that gives you the best chance to go out and win Super Bowls and win a lot of games and win division championships.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We got two of our best players re-signed. That's a big deal. Plus, Mike G. We're doing the right things."

The Bengals have nearly 44% of their cap for Burrow and the two receivers, so Cincinnati is going all-in on offense.

Burrow and the Bengals failed to make the playoffs last season after going 9-8, as Cincinnati struggled to begin the year.

Joe Burrow says the sky is the limit for the Bengals

Joe Burrow knows how dangerous the Cincinnati Bengals offense will be in 2025.

Ad

Burrow believes with all the talent on offense, it will be hard for opposing defenses to stop them. With that, he says the sky is the limit for the Bengals offense in 2025.

"They have to stop us. That's hard to do. We know how defenses feel when they step on the field against us. We feel it when we're out there," Burrow said. "As long as we continue to put in the work to be the best we can be, the sky's the limit for us."

Ad

Cincinnati already had the best passing offense in the NFL last season and are bringing back its top two receivers.

Entering the offseason, Burrow was certain Chase would sign an extension, but admits he wasn't sure about Higgins. However, the quarterback is thrilled they got both and knows it will help Cincinnati be contenders for years to come.

Chase recorded 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Higgins, meanwhile, recorded 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.