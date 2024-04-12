Joe Burrow had his 2023 NFL season ended short by an injury, but he is looking to bounce back strong this year. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years, including making an appearance in the Super Bowl just three seasons ago. He surely wants to get back there again and potentially win a ring this time around.

To do so, he will need to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won each of the past two Super Bowls. Burrow addressed what has become one of the best rivalries in the entire NFL during a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast.

Burrow stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We both work really hard at what we do. They've got great players, we've got great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them ... Both teams have big time players on defense and big time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."

While Patrick Mahomes will have the luxury of most of his offensive roster returning for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Joe Burrow is facing a different situation. Joe Mixon recently departed for the Houston Texans, Tyler Boyd is currently a free agent, and Tee Higgins is rumored to be seeking a trade.

Burrow is going through some of the obstacles that come along with being the highest-paid player in NFL history after signing a contract extension with the Bengals last year. They have less salary cap space to work with now, so if he is going to challenge Mahomes for the AFC title again, he may have some work to do.

Joe Burrow head-to-head record against Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes

Many around the NFL believe that Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are currently the two best overall quarterbacks. This has contributed to what has become one of the premier rivalries in the league, as well as their high-stakes matchups. The two have faced off against each other four times in their careers, with all four games decided by just a field goal.

Burrow has had the upper hand on Mahomes so far, accumulating a 3-1 overall record in their four matchups. He has won both of their meetings during the regular season, with the two splitting their two matchups in the NFL Playoffs, including Mahomes winning their most recent contest. Round five is scheduled to take place during the 2024 NFL season.