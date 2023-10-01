Joe Burrow had led his Cincinnati Bengals to two consecutive AFC championship games. Entering the 2023 NFL season, Cincinnati agreed to terms on a massive contract extension with their quarterback. The last few seasons, Burrow and the Bengals have been seen as big-time contenders in the AFC.

As the season embarks into Week 4, the Cincinnati Bengals are clearly not living up to the high expectations. The Bengals are last in the AFC North division, after winning the title last season. The Bengals were able to pull off a win on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

With the intent to build off that momentum, Cincinnati struggled yet again on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Heading into half-time, the Bengals were down by three touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burrow's struggles continued as he threw just 77 passing yards in the first two quarters. He also completed just eight passes in the first half.

Cincinnati Bengals' fans on social media weren't happy with the quarterback's performance. Some said that he was 'broken' and one fan even asked for the receipt of the contract extension. While the Cincinnati Bengals can't exactly return their quarterback, there are some issues that need to be fixed in the offense.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Bengals QB Joe Burrow injured?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp. Although he began the season, he had been struggling since Week 1.

Burrow was considered questionable before last Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, he was able to play and said that he wanted to ensure his team didn't fall to a 0-3 record.

Ahead of Week 4, the Cincinnati Bengals did note that Burrow still had a calf injury but didn't believe he would need to be on the Injured Reserve list.

How much is QB Joe Burrow's contract worth?

Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Just months after winning the National Championship with the LSU Tigers, he was poised to help the Bengals.

However, he tore his ACL during his rookie season but had a big rebound in his second season. Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI but fell short in the big game with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, he led Cincinnati back to the AFC title game but was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs. With the success Burrow has had through his first three seasons, the Bengals offered him a lucrative contract extension.

The deal is for five years and worth $275 million, making him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league.