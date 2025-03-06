Joe Burrow gives rare glimpse into his family as Bengals QB shares adorable photo with mom and dad

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow caught the attention of fans with a rare family post on his Instagram story on Wednesday. The American NFL star is known for his active presence online, particularly on Instagram, where he has around 4.2 million followers. While he frequently shares updates about his professional life, posts about his family are relatively rare on social media.

However, on Wednesday, Joe Burrow surprised fans by offering a glimpse into his family life. He shared an Instagram story featuring his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow. The post had no caption.

Still from Joe Burrow's Instagram/@joeyb_9

Joe's father, Jimmy Burrow, who played in the NFL himself, wore a grey suit over a white shirt, paired with a tie. Meanwhile, his mother complimented her son’s outfit in a black dress. She also wore a pendant featuring Burrow’s jersey number, "9."

The picture appears to be from the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony, held last month ahead of the Super Bowl. Burrow was seen wearing the same outfit at the event.

Joe Burrow wins AP Comeback Player of the Year after impressive 2024 Season

Joe Burrow’s 2023 season was not particularly impressive, as he managed only 2,309 passing yards. However, he made a strong comeback in 2024, recording 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, and with that, he earned the AP Comeback Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors in February 2025.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback humorously acknowledged that this isn’t an award he wants to win twice. However, he expressed gratitude for being able to make a comeback.

"I wouldn't say this is necessarily an award you want to be nominated for two times," Burrow said (at 3:40 mark onwards). "But you know, I'm proud of the work that I've put in to come back from these injuries that I seem to face every year. Fortunately, I'm healthy this year, you know. I have a great team around me.

"My physical therapist Nick (Cosgray), all of our trainers at the Bengals, my trainers back in the offseason. We put together a great plan to help me go out and play my best on Sundays and come back from these injuries stronger. So, thanks, guys. It's an honor," he added.

Joe Burrow has been playing for the Bengals since 2020. He previously won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021.

