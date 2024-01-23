"Joe Burrow gonna get exposed next season": NFL fans troll $275,000,000 QB as Titans hire Brian Callahan as HC from Bengals

The Tennessee Titans announced hiring Brian Callahan as their new head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel. Before joining the Titans, Callahan was the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator since 2019, the same year Zac Taylor became head coach.

Under his guidance, the Bengals reached two American Football Conference Championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. His mentoring has also helped Joe Burrow become one of the league's elite quarterbacks.

Therefore, given Callahan's success, Cincinnati's next OC will have a huge void to fill. Football fans even question the effect of this hiring on the Bengals' offense next season.

That's why one NFL follower commented:

“Joe Burrow gonna get exposed next season now..😞”

Another football fanatic mentioned:

"Joe Burrow in shambles"

Here are other reactions regarding the potential effect on Brian Callahan's Titans hiring to Joe Burrow.

Aside from Burrow, Callahan helped Jake Browning succeed after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Browning won four games and passed for over 300 yards in three of them. The Bengals finished at 9-8 but missed the playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans' shift to an offensive-minded head coach will help Will Levis' development. They finished the 2023 season at 6-11, the worst record in the AFC South. It's the second consecutive time the Titans missed the playoffs under Vrabel.

The Titans' offense will undergo a revamp under Brian Callahan, especially if the team doesn't re-sign former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry. Hiring Callahan could also help Tennessee sign free-agent wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Brian Callahan's coaching career

Before starting his NFL career, Brian Callahan was an academic resource assistant at Junipero Serra High School from 2008 to 2010. After this, he joined the Denver Broncos as a coaching assistant. He was promoted to offensive quality control coach and offensive assistant during his tenure with the Broncos.

The Detroit Lions hired him as quarterbacks coach in 2016, a role he filled for two seasons. Before joining the Bengals, he became the Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach for one season (2018).

Callahan is a part of the Broncos team that defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Aside from Joe Burrow, he has also worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford. Coaching Stafford helped the 2016 Lions clinch a playoff berth but eventually lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.

Coaching runs in his blood because he is the son of former Raiders and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bill Callahan.

Brian Callahan is an Illinois native who attended college at the University of California, Los Angeles. He finished his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology undergraduate degree in 2006 and his Master of Arts in Education course in 2008.