Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals handed massive boost around QB’s health weeks away from new season

When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down at training camp with a calf injury, the prognosis initially was that the star signal caller would be out for "several" weeks.

For some, this means seven weeks. For others, it could be three or four. As the regular season approaches, the Bengals likely will not be taking any risks with their prized asset.

But there is now some good news regarding Burrow's recovery from his calf injury. Recent developments suggest that he might not be on the sidelines for too much longer.

FOX19's Joe Danneman reported that Burrow no longer has the compression sleeve on his calf as the quarterback was again out at Bengals practice keeping a watchful eye on things.

"Joe Burrow is back out to watch practice again today. He is no longer wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg," Danneman tweeted.

It's good news for Burrow's intention of returning as soon as he can, but the Bengals' medical staff will likely want to take a cautious approach with someone who clearly holds the franchise's Super Bowl aspirations in his hands.

When will Joe Burrow play in 2023?

Joe Burrow

With the initial diagnosis that quarterback Joe Burrow would be out for several weeks and then reciever Ja'Marr Chase's comments saying that he doesn't want Burrow to return until after Week 5, there's a sense that the Bengals are going to play the long game with their star quarterback.

There's no reason to rush Burrow back for the opening game of the season to even Week 2 or Week 3. Doing so could aggravate the calf injury and put him on the sidelines for even longer.

As calf injuries are notoriously tough to get over midseason, the Bengals likely won't put Joe Burrow out there if he isn't 100 percent.

Just when that will be is anyone's guess, but if it was up to Chase, Burrow won't be seen until after Week 5.