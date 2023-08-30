Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals receive massive boost regarding QB’s health

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain earlier in the training camp, and since then he has been recovering from the injury.

While many thought Burrow could miss the start of the season, it seems like the Bengals quarterback will actually play in the Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Burrow has started practicing again, and today he was seen on the field with his shoulder and pads on. This is great news for the Bengals, who were afraid that without their quarterback, they might not have a good start to the season.

On the other hand, Burrow's quick recovery means that his new contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals could be announced soon.

Joe Burrow contract: Bengals QB is expected to get more money than Justin Herbert

Last month, Justin Herbert signed a massive five-year $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. It was expected that Burrow would get his extension done right after Herbert, but maybe the injury halted the announcement.

The Bengals have often expressed the desire to keep Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Burrow together for the long term, which is why it will be tough for them to get deals done quickly. Burrow is now healthy, so his contract extension announcement could come soon along with Higgins.

Last season, Burrow was an MVP candidate and came very close to taking his teams to two straight Super Bowls. Unfortunately for his team, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had other ideas.

With the new season less than two weeks away, all eyes will be on Burrow's practices as he gears up to start in Week 1. Last season, the Bengals quarterback had a passer rating of 100.8 while throwing for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 16 games.

