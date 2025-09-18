  • home icon
  Joe Burrow injury update: NFL insider shares major development about Bengals QB's surgery process

Joe Burrow injury update: NFL insider shares major development about Bengals QB's surgery process

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:02 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Joe Burrow injury update: NFL insider shares major development about Bengals QB's surgery process - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow for a few months after he suffered a toe injury on Sunday. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Burrow will undergo surgery for a Grade 3 turf toe injury that would keep him out of action for three months.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport updated on the surgery timeline, sharing that Burrow is set to undergo surgery on Friday at Birmingham’s Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, swelling permitting.

"#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is set for surgery on Friday if swelling allows, undergoing the procedure to repair his Grade 3 turf toe at Birmingham’s Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, sources say. It’s also possible it gets pushed a few days. He faces a 3 month recovery."
According to Rapoport, the procedure will be done by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a foot and ankle specialist, who has also treated Tua Tagovailoa's ankle and Derrick Henry's foot.

While backup Jake Browning will be taking the starting role in Burrow's absence, the Bengals signed Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Joe Burrow's surgery this month put him on a 90-day recovery, meaning the Pro Bowl quarterback could make his return in mid-December, potentially for a Week 15 clash against the Ravens.

Bengals remain optimistic amid Joe Burrow's lengthy injury layoff

There has been speculation and fear among Bengals fans that Joe Burrow could be out for the season. However, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday that he is "not shutting the door" on a return for Burrow this season.

Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras, who was "down" after learning about his teammate's injury, is ready to move on and focus on what lies ahead for the team in Burrow's absence.

"I think, like most of the town, [I was down] coming off of what was pretty devastating news, but we have a job to do," Karras said. "And we have the guys to go up there to Minnesota. Number six is in the ball game.
"We're going up there with the intent to win. I took Sunday night, Monday night, and was down. Now, I'm not. Ready to go. We're always ready to go."

The Bengals will be at the Minnesota Vikings for their Week 3 clash on Sunday, hoping to make it three consecutive wins to start the season.

Chaitanya Prakash

