Joe Burrow injury update: What happened to Bengals QB vs. Jaguars in Week 2?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exited the Week 2 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Paycor Stadium with a left ankle injury. He went to the medical tent, before heading to the locker room before halftime. The injury took place in the second quarter, and he was unable to put weight on his leg while exiting the field.Burrow, who was under pressure for much of the opening half, stayed down after taking a hit and removed his helmet. Medical personnel rushed to attend to him, and the Bengals inserted backup quarterback Jake Browning after Burrow left the game. Cincinnati was facing a deficit at the time of of the injury.Burrow has dealt with several injuries since entering the NFL in 2020. These include a torn knee ligament as a rookie and a season-ending arm injury in 2023. He returned in 2024 and led the league in passing yards and touchdowns.