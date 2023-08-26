NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Joe Burrow just got engaged"- Pacman Jones claims Bengals QB has taken relationship with Olivia Holzmacher to the next stage

"Joe Burrow just got engaged"- Pacman Jones claims Bengals QB has taken relationship with Olivia Holzmacher to the next stage

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 26, 2023 16:41 GMT
Former Bengals cornerback announced that Joe Burrow and his longtime girlfriends are engaged to each other.
Former Bengals cornerback announced that Joe Burrow and his longtime girlfriends are engaged to each other.

Joe Burrow has been dating his high school sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, for years now, and it seems like the two took their relationship to the next level, according to Pacman Jones.

The former Bengals cornerback recently congratulated the couple on their engagement when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The squad was discussing the starting QB's preseason calf injury. It was then that Jones said:

"I think life is great for Burrow, just got engaged too."
Joe Burrow really is engaged by u/brooklynbabygrl in WivesofNFL

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Reddit users started speculating more about what Jones said. Many of them took his words with a huge grain of salt. They said:

Comment by u/pendleton2028 from discussion Joe Burrow really is engaged in WivesofNFL
Comment by u/pendleton2028 from discussion Joe Burrow really is engaged in WivesofNFL

But some fans thought that since Pacman's a part of Burrow's circle, he knows about the former Heisman Trophy winner's personal affairs.

Comment by u/Apprehensive-Net6494 from discussion Joe Burrow really is engaged in WivesofNFL
Comment by u/Wonderful_Bid194 from discussion Joe Burrow really is engaged in WivesofNFL
Comment by u/EugRa1130 from discussion Joe Burrow really is engaged in WivesofNFL

Although the couple has not said a word about their engagement, a lot of hustle and bustle has taken place regarding this topic in the world of the NFL.

How did Joe Burrow's engagement rumors begin?

A few days ago, rumors started surfacing online about Burrow's engagement. The internet went crazy and wanted to know if the couple had even tied the knot. Many believed that it was possible for Joe and Olivia to secretly get married, as they always stayed away from public attention.

But this time, the rumors were heightened when it was reported via a gossip account that Joe Burrow's jeweler, whose Instagram account is private, let the news slip by posting a picture of an engagement ring and tagging the star quarterback in it.

Despite the rumors, Burrow's focus will be on the upcoming season and performing well on the field.

Additionally, there have been rumors linking Burrow to Instagram model Veronika Rajek, although she has not commented further.

Whether Joe Burrow is engaged or not, it is important for him to prioritize his relationship and maintain a happy significant other as he prepares for the football season.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor)

Jerry Rice

Terrell Owens

Julio Jones

Randy Moss

127 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...