"Joe Burrow just got engaged"- Pacman Jones claims Bengals QB has taken relationship with Olivia Holzmacher to the next stage

Joe Burrow has been dating his high school sweetheart, Olivia Holzmacher, for years now, and it seems like the two took their relationship to the next level, according to Pacman Jones.

The former Bengals cornerback recently congratulated the couple on their engagement when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The squad was discussing the starting QB's preseason calf injury. It was then that Jones said:

"I think life is great for Burrow, just got engaged too."

Reddit users started speculating more about what Jones said. Many of them took his words with a huge grain of salt. They said:

But some fans thought that since Pacman's a part of Burrow's circle, he knows about the former Heisman Trophy winner's personal affairs.

Although the couple has not said a word about their engagement, a lot of hustle and bustle has taken place regarding this topic in the world of the NFL.

How did Joe Burrow's engagement rumors begin?

A few days ago, rumors started surfacing online about Burrow's engagement. The internet went crazy and wanted to know if the couple had even tied the knot. Many believed that it was possible for Joe and Olivia to secretly get married, as they always stayed away from public attention.

But this time, the rumors were heightened when it was reported via a gossip account that Joe Burrow's jeweler, whose Instagram account is private, let the news slip by posting a picture of an engagement ring and tagging the star quarterback in it.

Despite the rumors, Burrow's focus will be on the upcoming season and performing well on the field.

Additionally, there have been rumors linking Burrow to Instagram model Veronika Rajek, although she has not commented further.

Whether Joe Burrow is engaged or not, it is important for him to prioritize his relationship and maintain a happy significant other as he prepares for the football season.

