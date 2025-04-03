Joe Burrow just added another superstar connection to his offseason grind. On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shared an Instagram story featuring himself and Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler mid-workout.

Butler, who signed a $110.9 million contract extension on Feb. 6, shared the post that showed the 35-year-old lying on a yoga mat while his trainer stretched him before shaking hands with Burrow.

Joe Burrow links up with $110,959,223 NBA star in gym

Butler’s NBA journey has been phenomenal. He landed with the Chicago Bulls as the 30th pick in the 2011 draft. He was the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2015 and was the league leader in steals in 2021.

Over the years, he suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat. He led the Heat to two NBA finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. However, his tenure in Miami ended this season after a front-office friction led to a trade to Golden State.

As for Burrow, the Bengals’ signal-caller knows all about rising through adversity. His 2021 breakout season shattered Cincinnati’s playoff drought and propelled them to Super Bowl LVI.

In 2023, he secured the NFL’s biggest contract at the time and delivered back-to-back division titles. Despite missing the 2024 playoffs, Burrow led the league in passing yards (4,918) and TDs (43), locking in his second Comeback Player of the Year honor.

Now, fresh off wrist surgery, Burrow is gearing up for another monster season. And if his link-up with Butler is any indication, the grind never stops for “Joe Cool.”

Joe Burrow’s power move: Bengals’ offseason feels like the NBA

Joe Burrow isn’t just leading the Bengals; he’s shaping their roster like an NBA superstar. After Cincinnati locked in extensions for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, some around the league are drawing NBA comparisons to Burrow’s influence.

“It just proves that our league is becoming more like the NBA, with top players having more control,” an NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando on Wednesday.

The Bengals’ decision to pay big for two star receivers, despite already having Chase on a massive deal, has raised eyebrows. Another executive questioned whether this strategy truly maximizes Burrow’s chances at a Super Bowl run.

“The thought of keeping their quarterback happy is good,” an executive said, per Sando. “But how can you build around him? I’m going to go with fronts and defense over skill, especially when you already have one of the highest-paid receivers.”

Cincinnati is betting that tweaks on the O-line and defense will be enough to elevate the team.

