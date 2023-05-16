Joe Burrow makes amazing gesture by paying for 20 families' medical bills

Joe Burrow became a hero in Cincinnati after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 30 years in 2022. Burrow is heavily loved and respected in the area and his reputation was further boosted after the Joe Burrow Foundation paid for 20 families to receive mental health treatment.

Brandon Saho @BrandonSaho Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. @Burrowfdn covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As @JoeyB says, everyone has a responsibility to do good. Full episode available on @MentalGamePods Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. @Burrowfdn covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As @JoeyB says, everyone has a responsibility to do good. Full episode available on @MentalGamePods. https://t.co/eIIGNlxrOo

Joe Burrow's father Jimmy explained the reasons behind the gesture:

“Their families had trouble paying the bills, so we started out thinking ‘Well let’s see how many we can pay.' "There were about 20 of them and we just couldn’t decide so we basically paid for 20 families.”

The Foundation was created in 2022 to help the locals in Cincinnati and Louisana, where Burrow played college football. With this gesture, Joe Burrow has put himself in a good position to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which rewards a player's commitment to philanthropy.

Burrow's fifth-year option was picked up by the Bengals only a couple of weeks ago. He is projected to make around $30 million in 2024 and will be a free agent the following year. But based on how he has been performing, he will likely receive a new deal.

Jalen Hurts recently signed a new five-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth around $255 million. Burrow will no doubt receive a similar if not better offer if he performs at a high level this season.

Joe Burrow's Bengals will hope to finally land a Super Bowl

After being halted on the final play of the 2022 Super Bowl on fourth down, the Bengals would've been forgiven for having a hangover of sorts in last season. However, they won 12 games and secured a playoff spot.

They beat the Baltimore Ravens in dramatic fashion in the wildcard round and walked all over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. They ultimately fell to the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Since then, the Bengals have drafted two more receivers for Burrow to work with. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr was also brought in from Kansas City to help protect Burrow.

Burrow was spotted in the latest Bengals training camp wearing a headband reminiscent of a certain Chiefs quarterback. The Bengals play the AFC South and NFC West in their division rotation this season, matchups they will fancy. Expectations are high as the Bengals will be looking to land the Lombardi in 2023.

