Joe Burrow makes bold pick for Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl clash

Quarterback Joe Burrow had hoped a late-season push would get his Cincinnati Bengals into the postseason. While he didn't get a chance to play for a Super Bowl, he is now predicting who will win Super Bowl LIX.

Burrow appeared on "Breakfast Ball" on Thursday morning and was asked if he was picking the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game. It was then that Burrow, who has had plenty of experience playing against the Chiefs, chose Kansas City to three-peat.

Burrow said that despite the Eagles impressive running game, led by running back Saquon Barkley, Kansas City has been able to stop the run.

"I haven't seen anybody run the ball on the Chiefs in the #SuperBowl. So I'm going to take the Chiefs."-Joe Burrow said on "Breakfast Ball"

If Joe Burrow's prediction is correct, the Kansas City Chiefs will make history as the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowl titles.

Joe Burrow confident Bengals can resign Chase and Higgins

This offseason will be integral for the Cincinnati Bengals as they look to resign key member of their roster. On Thursday morning, quarterback Joe Burrow said that he is confident Cincinnati has enough salary cap space to retain wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, tight end Mike Gesicki and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Burrow said he believes that the Cincinnati Bengals ownership would be willing to spend the money to keep solid roster pieces.

“I do. We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen. Everybody involved, Trey, Tee, Ja’Marr and Mike Gesicki, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”-Burrow said on Thursday's "Breakfast Ball"

Burrow, who signed a five-year $275 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023, also said that he would be willing to restructure his contract to free up salary cap space. Burrow's current contract pays him $55 million a season, converting some of that into bonuses would free up space to sign other players.

