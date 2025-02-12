Joe Burrow makes feelings clear about amping up his performance in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has set his sights beyond statistical benchmarks for the 2025 season.

Speaking on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast on Wednesday, Joe Burrow addressed his goals. When asked about targeting specific numbers like 7,000 passing yards, he emphasized a broader approach to development:

"I think I had my best year as a pro. I think there's no level that I can hit. So I'm excited to go hit that next year," said Burrow. His response to defining the next level was succinct: "Be Better." (1:43:00)

The quarterback's commitment extends beyond passing skills. In 2024, he rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, marking his second season above 200 rushing yards after logging 257 in 2022.

Joe Burrow's evolution as a dual-threat QB

Burrow detailed his offseason focus on mobility and self-preservation:

"I'm getting better at sliding and protecting myself," he explained. "And I'm getting more agile, so making some more people miss, getting a little faster."

His dedication shows in many ways:

"I mean more so I practice it walking around," Joe Burrow revealed. "Like, I'll be walking through a hall or in my house, and I'll try something like I'm working on a spin move right now."

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Jason Williams highlighted on Tuesday the bigger challenges facing the Bengals. Burrow has publicly advocated for re-signing teammates Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and Ja'Marr Chase, offering to restructure his contract.

Joe Burrow's campaign for keeping key players together shows his vision for the team's future. However, Williams noted the franchise's history of making decisions independent of outside input.

Williams labeled this "perhaps its most important offseason ever" for Cincinnati. Football personnel director Duke Tobin acknowledged on Jan 29 the need to "retool" on defense. But Williams refuted this by saying:

"No, sir, you need a complete rebuild. It's too much for a frugal franchise to fix in one offseason – especially one that has whiffed on evaluating several defensive players in recent drafts"

The Bengals face difficult choices ahead. As the Eagles showed in their Super Bowl victory, success requires excellence in multiple areas - particularly the offensive and defensive lines.

