Joe Burrow makes feelings clear on restructure in $275,000,000 deal to keep Tee Higgins in Cincinnati

Joe Burrow is willing to do what it takes to keep Tee Higgins in Cincinnati. Higgins just wrapped up a contract year with the Bengals and is set to hit free agency if Cincinnati can't get a deal done with him in time.

Burrow was a guest on "Breakfast Ball" on Thursday, where he was asked if he's willing to restructure his own contract to make cap space to keep Higgins in Cincinnati.

The five-season veteran, who signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension back in September 2023, said, "of course," he'd be open to having those conversations.

"I think keeping everybody we had last year is obviously ideal. You know, I think we can do it. I know we all want to stay together and want to make it happen. So, you know, we'll see what happens. But I'm confident that, you know, the guys involved are going to be able to do what it takes to get done."

Higgins is a vital part of the Bengals' offensive core. Re-signing the veteran receiver is a must for the already-struggling Cincinnati, who went 9-8 on the year and missed the playoffs.

Higgins is, arguably, the best No. 2 receiver in the league and would make a more than formidable No. 1 on any other team.

Behind Ja'Marr Chase's leading numbers, Higgins hauled in 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers were put up with only 12 games played as Higgins missed a few with injuries.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to return to playoff contention in 2025

Despite the lackluster outcome of the 2024 season, Burrow himself had quite an impressive year. The LSU alum led the league in passing yards with 4,918, 43 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

However, he was tied for the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the league at 48. That's tied with Sam Darnold and only behind Geno Smith, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams.

Burrow is likely hoping to retain the services of Higgins next season, along with getting some extra protection up front. The Bengals haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season and played in the Super Bowl back in the 2021 season.

While Burrow is consistently mentioned in the "elite quarterback" conversations among the likes of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, he has not seen the same playoff success.

Whether or not that changes will largely be determined by what general manager Duke Tobin and company get done this offseason.

