Joe Burrow makes feelings known on Chiefs getting favorable treatment from referees ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from completing an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat. However, despite being on a dominant streak for three years, their reputation among neutrals is abysmal due to the perceived preferential treatment they receive from the referees.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the receiving end of two fortuitous calls in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, and another in their AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills, which have only served as ammunition to those who believe in the conspiracy that the league wants Kansas City to win.

However, Joe Burrow doesn't believe the accusations. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, the host asked the Cincinnati Bengals superstar about his thoughts on the controversial pass interference call in his team's Week 2 duel against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Burrow claimed that fans had brought it up over the past few weeks as an example of Kansas City getting favorable calls. However, he believes it was the right decision. When asked if the Chiefs get favorable treatment, he responded:

"Everyone does, just depends on the game... Some days you get a call. Some days you don't," Joe Burrow said. [From 1:21]

Joe Burrow puts pressure on Bengals front office

Rather than complaining about the referees favoring the Chiefs, Joe Burrow intends to beat them on the field and has demanded the Bengals' front office have the same mindset and not balk at the expense of building a championship contender.

On ESPN's First Take, he sent a message to Cincinnati's decision-makers that they need to start handing out extensions and retain their star players. He said:

“We need Trey back. We need to give him what he’s worth and what he deserves. He’s earned that. We need our young guys to come on. We need to draft well. We need guys to come in and produce immediately. We don’t have time to wait around," Joe Burrow said.

"The cap is going up each year. We just got new TV deals. The cap will continue to go up. We all want to stay together, so we’re all going to do what it takes to do that. We have great players that have done great things and deserve to be paid."

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the triple-crown winner, have one year left on their contracts with the Bengals, while Tee Higgins is a free agent this offseason.

Burrow wants the franchise to retain all three stars to ensure the team can compete with the Chiefs and end their three-year reign as AFC champions.

