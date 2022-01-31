"I make too much money to have fake ones" - Joe Burrow's diamond necklace steals the show

There is a reason why Joe Burrow is called Joe Shiesty more often. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's pregame attire went viral just hours before the Conference Final game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow arrived at the stadium donning a thick grey coat, designer glasses, earbuds and a shiny 'JB9' diamond necklace to complement his attire.

Adam King @AdamKing10TV Joe Burrow is in Kansas City sporting the JB9 chain.



Burrow's was shining on the football field too. The Bengals staged an emphatic comeback from 21-3 down to win the AFC title 27-24 against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in OT. The second-year quarterback wore a giant Nike necklace during the post-game presser too and was asked whether the chain was real. Burrow said:

"They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones," the Super Bowl-bound star said with a huge smile on his face.

This isn't the first time Burrow has brandished a No.9 diamond necklace. The former LSU quarterback is known to be a fan of jewelry. World renowned jeweler Leo Frost traveled to Cincinnati in 2020 to deliver a custom-made No.9 diamond chain to Burrow, per ESPN.

"He actually likes jewelry. He likes the look of it," said Frost back then.

Joe Burrow's late show guides Bengals to Super Bowl

Following a tough first half, Burrow led from the front to match the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game. The Bengals came back from an 18-point deficit against a strong Chiefs side to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. In a smart move, the star quarterback stitched together a 9-play, 42-yard drive to set up a game-winning field goal for in-form kicker Evan McPherson.

The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, in the Super Bowl on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

