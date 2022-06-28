"I'm not pro-murdering babies" - Joe Burrow makes his stance on controversial Supreme Court's Roe vs Wade verdict clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has, like many others, given his take on the controversial ruling handed down by the Supreme Court over the Roe vs Wade verdict.

Last week, the Supreme Court made a ruling that overturned Roe vs Wade. This has given women the right to terminate their pregnancy during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. As a result of the new ruling, it is expected that more than half of the states across the US will ban or severely limit abortion, regardless of rape or incest, per cnbc.com.

Bengals quarterback Burrow has given his thoughts on the situation. He posted via his Instagram story a long-worded message that detailed that he isn't pro-murdering babies. However, he is a supporter of women who have had horrible situations happen to them via rape and sexual assault. See his post below.

Bengals quarterback with his point of view on the situation.

The ruling by the Supreme Court has caused severe outrage across the entire country with protests happening all across the states. Several NFL players also took to their social media to condemn the ruling. Patriots running back Damien Harris posted his thoughts on it.

Damien Harris @DHx34 This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times. This is about power and the war on women.. Scary, scary times.

It is certainly a testing time for people across the United States as millions of women come to grips with the new ruling.

Burrow and Bengals aiming for Super Bowl title

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals surprised everyone last season by making it all the way to the Super Bowl against the L.A. Rams. The Bengals defeated the Titans and the Chiefs on their way to the penultimate game of the year. While they lost, it was still a great season with plenty to work on.

Now, with the NFL community knowing what to anticipate from Burrow and his team, the expectations will be higher than last season. Just getting to the postseason last year was considered a pass mark. Now, that will be the bare minimum.

The Bengals shored up the weakest part of their team, the offensive line. La'el Collins and Alex Cappa were brought in to protect the star of the franchise.

The Bengals will be one of the favorites for their division along with the Ravens. Making it back to the postseason should be a target the franchise should reach.

With Burrow thought to improve yet again on last season's output, the Bengals could be one of the team's to beat in the AFC this upcoming season.

