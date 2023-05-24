It's no secret that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a diehard fan of football. He's quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has made the Bengals contenders the last few seasons.

While Burrow is one of the most hard-working players at his job, one of his teammates thinks he could have a new career option in a different sport.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase thinks that Burrow could pursue a career in the UFC as he's learned how passionate Joe is about the sport. Chase spoke to the local media and explained how Burrow always tries UFC moves on him all the time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"UFC punches, fly kicks and punches. It's normal. He does it to everybody ... He tries fly knee kicks on me sometimes. He do it all the time."

Chase then recalled the first time where the two were hanging out, with Burrow being heavily invested in watching UFC and nothing else.

"I remember our first time hanging out, he had UFC on in the living room like the whole time I was there. He didn't change it, didn't ask what I wanted to watch. He didn't care, so that's how I knew he was a big UFC fan, and he's always doing UFC fighting moves, that's the other way I knew."

Burrow has attended many UFC events and even gets shouted out on the big screen by the UFC.

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow: One of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL after legendary season at LSU

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

A few years before Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase became one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL, they had a historical collegiate season at LSU in 2020.

Burrow and Chase helped lead the LSU Tigers to an undefeated 15-0 record while capturing the 2020 National Championship. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in the season. Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In back-to-back years, the Bengals used their first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 to select Burrow and then Chase. Since then, the duo hasn't lost a step and has become one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL with both of them making the Pro Bowl last year.

Poll : 0 votes