"Joe Burrow is a modern-day Joe Montana" - NFL analyst praises Bengals QB's offense 

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a solid start to begin the 2021 season, trajected toward playoff contention behind a 4-2 start with Joe Burrow leading the way.

Much of that effort has come from Burrow making a steady leap forward after a promising rookie campaign that was cut short after a torn ACL. He’s guided the offense behind a strong connection with rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow is currently tied for sixth with 14 passing touchdowns; he is 14th with 1,540 passing yards on a 70.7 percent completion rate and holds a 107.9 passer rating. He’s projected to pass for 4,107 yards with 37 touchdown passes.

NFLExporter @NFLExporter #FactsMatter Phil Simms says @Bengals QB "Joe Burrow is the modern day Joe Montana". How so? he hasnt even played a full season. No doubt, Burrow is an exciting young talent with huge upside! But let's allow him to win a Playoff game before Hall of Fame comparisons. #NFL Phil Simms says @Bengals QB "Joe Burrow is the modern day Joe Montana". How so? he hasnt even played a full season. No doubt, Burrow is an exciting young talent with huge upside! But let's allow him to win a Playoff game before Hall of Fame comparisons. #NFL #FactsMatter

The LSU product’s strong start to the 2021 campaign has led former New York Giants great Phil Simms to state that Burrow reminds him of Hall of Famer Joe Montana.

"I've been thinking it for about a month, 'This guy reminds me of Joe Montana,'" Simms said via CBS Sports. "Smooth, graceful, great feet. Really knows how to move in the pocket. Throws the ball in tremendous rhythm.

"Joe [Montana] is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time...Joe Burrow's a little quicker, probably a little more athletic, and maybe a little bit of a stronger arm than Joe Montana. And just the uncanny ability to just know how to play the game, and I think that that comes from Joe Burrow's background that he was just an all-around athlete growing up. It shows when you watch him play. ... His movement in the pocket and just buying time has been really, really good for him so far this year."

It’s certainly high praise as Montana is regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, and arguably the best quarterback in league history. Burrow is only in his second year, but he’s shown a command of the Bengals offense while leading his team to success.

Joe Burrow is guiding the Bengals behind his play

Burrow has a long way to go before he can truly fulfill that lofty praise, but it speaks to his tremendous talent. Burrow has quickly showcased that he can guide the team behind his play, while stepping into a prominent leadership spot.

trey wingo @wingoz Per @EliasSports Only 2 QBs have thrown at least 2 TD passes in every game this year: @PatrickMahomes and @JoeyB . The Bengals record for consecutive games with two TD passes (at any point in a season) is 7 by Carson Palmer. Burrow can tie that mark Sunday. Per @EliasSports Only 2 QBs have thrown at least 2 TD passes in every game this year: @PatrickMahomes and @JoeyB . The Bengals record for consecutive games with two TD passes (at any point in a season) is 7 by Carson Palmer. Burrow can tie that mark Sunday.

The Bengals will need Burrow to continue his progress into the franchise cornerstone that the organization can build around for years ahead. The front office is piecing together a young core group around him with Chase, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins.

If Cincinnati hope to take the next step forward, they will have to be behind his play.

Edited by Piyush Bisht