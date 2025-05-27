Joe Burrow namedrops one Bengals WR who has "matured" after reported character issues in 2024 season

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Burton played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide and was added as an extra offensive weapon for superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ad

However, the fleet footed wideout struggled to impress, and ended his rookie season with a stat line of four catches, 107 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns in 14 games. He did muster 348 yards as a kickoff returner.

Furthermore, Burton’s character was called into question as he did not travel with the Bengals for their Week 18 game versus the Steelers. He was left out as part of coach's decision after he was accused of assault by a woman he was dating on Dec. 30.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burton also assaulted a female fan during a game against Tennessee in 2022.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the 2025 campaign a few months away, Jermaine Burton has gotten a ringing endorsement from his quarterback, Joe Burrow. According to Cincy Jungle, Joe Burrow recently complimented Burton, saying the WR entering his second year in the league has matured.

Burrow said at an OTA:

"I think he has stepped up this year so far, has taken it very seriously, and has matured, it seems like."

Ad

The Pro Bowler QB continued:

"That is exciting to see. Based on the conversations we have had, he is in a good spot mentally and physically. And he has been working hard, which is exciting to see."

This news will come as music to the ears of Bengals fans as they look forward to another wideout joining Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the 500+ yards club. The Bengals are looking to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Joe Burrow and Jermaine Burton?

Joe Burrow is gearing up for his sixth season in the NFL. The Ohio State and LSU product remains one of the most popular players in the league. His accolades in the NFL include but aren't limited to two Pro nods, two NFL Comeback Player of the Year Awards, the 2024 NFL passing yards leader award, and the 2024 NFL passing touchdowns leader.

Ad

Joe Burrow arguably had the best season of his professional football career in 2024 as he amassed a stat line of 4,918 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 17 games. He'll aim to help the Bengals back to the postseason in the 2025/26 season after a two-year absence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jermaine Burton entered the NFL as a well touted prospect after contributing to both Kirby Smart and Nick Saban's offenses at the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively. However, he's failed to light it up at the pros while receiving passes from Joe Burrow.

However, Burrow's words should serve as encouragement for Burton fans. The pacey wide receiver will now look to contribute to the Bengals' playoff push in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.