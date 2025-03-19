Joe Burrow posts his wish on Bengals possibly playing in Spain against Dolphins in 2025 NFL season

Could Burrow-mania be heading to the city of Madrid? Rumors circulated that the upcoming regular season game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins would be played in Madrid, Spain. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted his thoughts in an Instagram story.

Ad

Against a black background, his official Instagram account @joeyb_9 wrote the following:

“Bengals V. Dolphins in Madrid? Please be true”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The game is likely to be in October and will be played at the historic Santiago Bernabéu. It is traditionally the home of Real Madrid Football Club, the winningest club in European football history. It will be the first time a game is held in Spain, and they become the third country in Europe after England and Germany.

The NFL already announced that the Dolphins will be one of the teams playing in the game but have yet to announce who their opponent will be. The game would be designated a home game for the Miami Dolphins, and the Bengals are confirmed as one of the Dolphins’ away opponents in 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dolphins have international marketing rights in Spain as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program. According to Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel, the Dolphins are ‘the NFL team of the Spanish-speaking world’. This is due to the strong Hispanic presence in Miami.

Garfinkel reported there were “more than 2.7 million Miami residents of LATAM origin and more than 66 percent of Miami-Dade County being Spanish-speaking.”

The NFL will also be expanding to Ireland for the first time, with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing a game in Dublin. Like the Dolphins, their opponent has yet to be named.

Ad

The last time the Bengals played overseas was before Joe Burrow

An international game will be a new experience for star quarterback Joe Burrow, but not for head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals played a game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Taylor’s first season as Bengals head coach.

The game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with 83,720 fans in attendance. Andy Dalton was the starting quarterback for the Bengals in that game and Burrow was leading the LSU Tigers to their latest national championship.

Ad

Only two players, Drew Sample and Germaine Pratt, remain from that Bengals roster. The Bengals lost the game 24-10, with impressive performances by Rams quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The Bengals would then select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the following draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.