Joe Burrow puts pressure on Peyton Manning to not "hurt" him and Bengals with Netflix's Quarterback series

Joe Burrow will be featured on Peyton Manning's Netflix series Quarterback this year after the show was renewed for a second season. The popular docu-series follows the lives of three quarterbacks during the course of an NFL season to give personal perspectives and behind-the-scenes looks at what they go through.

The Cincinnati Bengals superstar was asked about the situation during a recent press conference at the voluntary portion of offseasons camps. He described that he was initially uninterested in participating in the show, but because Manning is involved, he decided to give a shot this year.

Burrow explained:

"He's going to protect me, protect our team, protect our organization. I have trust in him for saying that and trust that he's going to do that. I probably wouldn't have done it if he wasn't involved, but I have a lot of trust and faith in him to not do anything that would hurt me or the team."

Joe Burrow stated that last year wasn't exactly the season he was hoping for, especially since it's the one that will be fetured on the Quarterback series. He had an excellent statistical season, but the Bengals unfortunately missed out on making it ot the NFL Playoffs.

He expressed his concern for his franchise being displayed in a negative light, but claims to trust that Peyton Manning won't make them look bad in the show. He instead believes that it will be "good entertainment" when the season 2 premier kicks off at some point during the 2025 summer months, potentially in July.

Who will join Joe Burrow on Netflix Quarterback in 2025

Joe Burrow

When the first season of Quarterback on Netflix aired, it followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota to give three unique perspectives on the position. Season 2 will bring back Cousins, who gained a ton of popularity as a fan-favorite during his first run, but this time he will be joined by Joe Burrow and Jared Goff in a similar dynamic.

Burrow will likely replace Mahomes as the bonafide superstar on the show, with Goff and Cousins in complimentary roles. Cousins is in a much different situation this season after being surpassed by Michael Penix Jr. as the Atlanta Falcons' starter, while Goff is in a similar role to what Cousins was in last year. His Detroit Lions entered the season as legitimate contenders, but came up sahort of their Super Bowl aspirations.

